More Spring-Like Weather for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Ending the work week with more thick cloud cover across the Valley for your Friday, but rain chances still remain pretty low even through the weekend. A few isolated showers are possible today and Sunday, but Saturday actually looks dry. Any breaks of sunshine will provide a prime opportunity for temperatures to climb into the upper 70s if not low 80s.
Monday looks like the coolest day over the next week as a wedge of cooler air east of the Appalachians descends into Georgia and Alabama. The shot of cooler air will be short-lived though; the warm stretch will continue next week with rain chances just a touch higher (20-40% coverage Tuesday through Thursday). For now, the driest days look to be Saturday, and next Monday and Friday, but we’ll keep you posted if that changes. Fortunately, no severe weather concerns at this time. The pollen levels will continue to run high though without much of a soaking rain in the forecast!
