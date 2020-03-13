More Spring-Like Weather for the Weekend

Monday looks like the coolest day over the next week as a wedge of cooler air east of the Appalachians descends into Georgia and Alabama. The shot of cooler air will be short-lived though; the warm stretch will continue next week with rain chances just a touch higher (20-40% coverage Tuesday through Thursday). For now, the driest days look to be Saturday, and next Monday and Friday, but we’ll keep you posted if that changes. Fortunately, no severe weather concerns at this time. The pollen levels will continue to run high though without much of a soaking rain in the forecast!