Spring-Like Weekend Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Weather is going to be spring-like with a mix of sun & clouds for the weekend, with highs soaring into the upper 70s to lower 80s, though a stray shower is possible Sunday. Nighttime temperatures will be a bit cooler, near 60 degrees. Patchy fog & low clouds are expected for the next couple of mornings.
A weak cool front will push through Sunday night. Behind the front, clouds will hang around making for a gloomy day Monday as cool air wedges in from the east, with highs struggling to get into the 60s north of highway 80, though southern counties could rebound into the 70s.
The rest of next week looks quite warm & muggy with highs soaring into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Weather will be unsettled at times as disturbances push across the region. Spotty showers & thunderstorms are possible during the middle of next week, but severe weather is not expected at this time.
