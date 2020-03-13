Town hall meeting held in Columbus on proposed changes to Metra bus services

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A town hall meeting was held in Columbus Thursday afternoon on proposed changes to bus services offered by Metra.
The Columbus Consolidated Government announced a public comment period on those changes from March 1 to March 30. This will allow everyone the opportunity to provide feedback and get involved in bus services changes.
Comment are accepted during that period and people also have a chance to speak at the next public hearing Tuesday, March 17. There will be an information session from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with the public comment shortly after.
