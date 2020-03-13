16-year-old old arrested in shooting of 28-year-old Columbus woman presumed to be girlfriend

Police investigate shooting near 12th St. in Columbus (Source: Walter Broseghini)
By Alex Jones | March 13, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT - Updated March 13 at 10:42 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus teenager is behind bars in connection to a shooting of a woman police say is his girlfriend.

The 28-year-old woman, who is 12 years the suspect’s senior, was shot in an incident on 12th St. on Mar. 12.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of 12th St. just before midnight.

Police say the couple was involved in an argument prior to the shooting.

The woman is currently in the hospital. There is no word on her condition at this time.

The suspect’s identity is not being released because he is a juvenile.

