16-year-old old arrested in shooting of 28-year-old Columbus woman presumed to be girlfriend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus teenager is behind bars in connection to a shooting of a woman police say is his girlfriend.
The 28-year-old woman, who is 12 years the suspect’s senior, was shot in an incident on 12th St. on Mar. 12.
Police say the couple was involved in an argument prior to the shooting.
The woman is currently in the hospital. There is no word on her condition at this time.
The suspect’s identity is not being released because he is a juvenile.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.