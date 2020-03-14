Ala. Supreme Court suspends in-person proceedings for 30 days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Supreme Court has suspended all in-person proceedings for the next 30 days due to the coronavirus.
The announcement comes with limited exceptions for specific criminal/child protective matters, which will be determined by the presiding judge in each circuit.
Friday some of Alabama’s courts announced they are suspending jury trials or court dockets as a way of preventing the possible spread of COVID-19.
The local and state courts will remain open under all circumstances, according to an administrative order.
