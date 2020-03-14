Charter offering free WiFi to households with students during coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Charter is offering free Spectrum broadband WiFi during the coronavirus pandemic.
WiFi access will be offered for 60 days to households with k-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription.
Installation fees will be waived for new student households. Charter said it is also working to open its WiFi hotspots for public use.
To take advantage of the offer call Charter Communications at 1-844-488-8395.
