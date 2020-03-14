Charter offering free WiFi to households with students during coronavirus outbreak

Charter offering free WiFi to households with students during coronavirus outbreak
By Olivia Gunn | March 13, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT - Updated March 14 at 12:04 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Charter is offering free Spectrum broadband WiFi during the coronavirus pandemic.

WiFi access will be offered for 60 days to households with k-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription.

Installation fees will be waived for new student households. Charter said it is also working to open its WiFi hotspots for public use.

To take advantage of the offer call Charter Communications at 1-844-488-8395.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.