Chattahoochee Valley Libraries offering online tutoring if schools close due to coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley Libraries are doing their part to help students if schools close or are transitioned online.
Every day from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., a live tutor is available online free of charge. Tutors are available for all subjects, including SAT and ACT help.
Practice tests are also available along with thousands of books. For younger children animated talking picture books are an option to keep them productive if away from the classroom.
"If distance learning is implemented, what the library system is doing is creating a universal login and password for a lot of our online education resources,” said Tiffany Wilson, community engagement coordinator for Chattahoochee Valley Libraries. “Even if the schools are closed, our website is open. It’s available 24 hours a day and available for use by the public. The URL is cvlga.org.”
The libraries’ hours are still as normal for now. Any changes can be found online. If students need to use the computer, they are still available at the libraries.
