Chattahoochee Valley Libraries schedule closures to prevent coronavirus spread

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All Chattahoochee Valley Libraries will close to the public in efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Libraries will close Sunday, March 15 until April 5.
Book drops will remain open but customers are not required o return materials until April 6. Items that are placed on hold through the end of the day Saturday, March 14 will be extended to April 13. Items checked out through the end of the day Saturday, March 14 will have dates extended to April 20.
For the most up-to-date information and for digital services offered by libraries, click here.
