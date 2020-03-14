Columbus city worker accused of helping inmates get drugs pleads not guilty

By Olivia Gunn | March 13, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT - Updated March 13 at 11:17 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus city employee accused of helping inmates get drugs pleaded not guilty in court Friday.

Police said Taurean Steele was working as a sanitation employee with Public Works and driving a truck with Muscogee County prison inmates to pick up trash.

Authorities believe Steele was helping inmates get drugs. Steele is charges with two felonies---items prohibited for possession by inmates and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

