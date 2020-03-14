Columbus counselor gives advice on managing coronavirus fears

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the coronavirus continues to affect everyday living, people are going out and buying food and cleaning supplies in bulk.
Others have also been seen wearing masks and gloves to protect themselves.
While the Centers for Disease control and Prevention (CDC) said it’s important to create a household plan in case the virus hits your community, it’s also important not to panic.
Christy Hubbard, a licensed counselor in Columbus, said people should focus on things they can control to keep themselves healthy.
“Simply saying, we need to wash our hands. It’s appropriate. Let’s learn how to wash our hands correctly. Let’s focus on the things we can do. If we’re sick stay at home," said Hubbard.
The CDC is also encouraging social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. That is why some school districts throughout the Chattahoochee Valley have cancelled school and some workplaces have gone digital.
Hubbard said although our environments are shifting for the next couple weeks, we should try to stay positive and productive.
“Our environments are about to shift, so can we find positive things out of that. Can we create games in our backyard, can we start to go back to the board games and stuff like that. Like what can we do to create peace in our homes,” explained Hubbard.
The best way to keep safe during a pandemic is to prepare. According to the federal government, you should store a two-week supply of food and water, make sure you have a supply of your prescriptions, plus keep non-prescription drugs on hand and limit the spread of germs by washing your hands. Also avoid touching your face.
