Creekwood Resources withdraws application for quarry site permit near Opelika

OPELIKA, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika announced Friday that the Creekwood Resources has withdrawn its permit and application to ADEM.
Creekwood Resources previously applied to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for a quarry site permit on County Road 168 off US 431. The proposal for the quarry left residents concerned about air quality, the quality of drinking water, and more.
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller released the following statement regarding the withdrawal:
