Creekwood Resources withdraws application for quarry site permit near Opelika
By Olivia Gunn | March 13, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT - Updated March 13 at 9:44 PM

OPELIKA, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika announced Friday that the Creekwood Resources has withdrawn its permit and application to ADEM.

Creekwood Resources previously applied to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for a quarry site permit on County Road 168 off US 431. The proposal for the quarry left residents concerned about air quality, the quality of drinking water, and more.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller released the following statement regarding the withdrawal:

“I would like to express my appreciation to Jeffrey Major and CreekWood Resources for withdrawing their application. I am deeply grateful for the overwhelming support from citizens in Opelika, Auburn, Smith Station and Lee County. Without the support of all involved, we may not have had this outcome”

