East Alabama teams play baseball games before season suspension

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday, the GHSA suggested spring sports suspend for at least three weeks, and most schools are complying.
Friday, Alabama High Schools announced they’re closing for two weeks, and that means this weekend is pretty much it for on the field sports until things settle down.
So the East Alabama Classic is about it as teams and fans enjoy the last bit of competition for the next few weeks.
Auburn High played two games at their home stadium today. They topped Faith Academy in the late-afternoon game, 7-3. Their second game didn’t go as well, as the Tigers fell to Spain ark 9-4.
Opelika also had its own version of a double-header. They took care of Daphne with a 5-2 win in the first game, but dropped game two against Saraland with a 10-6 loss.
Smiths Station’s day also ended with one win and one loss, as the Panthers bested Theodore 3-2, but fell to Baker in the night time game 9-6.
Central was the only team that went unbeaten on the day, beating Baker 6-2 and then Theodore 8-7.
Saturday appears to be the final game for awhile for some of these teams as they prepare for a long suspension due to the Coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.