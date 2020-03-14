FDA urging people to donate blood as coronavirus fears intensify

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials, blood centers throughout the country are experiencing a significant drop in donations which is limiting the ability for the nation’s blood supply to be adequately replenished.
“We need people to prevent the blood supply from getting depleted. We need it not to get to the point that surgeries are having to get canceled. That’s something we absolutely do not want to have happen. To ensure an adequate blood supply we need people to come out and donate blood,” said FDA Director Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Dr. Peter Marks.
Health officials say the coronavirus does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives. They say that part of being prepared is having an adequate blood supply for those who may need it.
"Healthy individuals should schedule an appointment to donate today to ensure that blood is available for those patients who need it,” said Adm. Brett P. Giroir, M.D. Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Blood centers are regulated by the FDA and must follow specific guidelines to ensure safe blood is available for patients at all times.
The comments from the federal agencies come as the entire blood banking community is uniting in urging people to donate blood and for organizations to keep hosting blood drives.
“We are doing everything in our power to ensure that we don’t get to a critical level of the blood supply. If we continue to see blood drives cancel, we are going to reach a level of inventory of which we haven’t seen in the past,” said American Red Cross Biomedical Services President Chris Hrouda.
Officials say that in the United States, a patient is treated with a blood transfusion every two seconds, and that is made possible by blood donors.
The FDA has reiterated that there have been no reported or suspected cases of transfusion-transmitted coronavirus and the virus poses no known risk to patients receiving blood transfusions.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.