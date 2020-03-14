Harris County teachers develop learning packets for students during school closures

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County teachers have developed learning packets for students to use while school is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The packets will be available for access Monday, March 16. They are being distributed electronically through email, school websites, and HC Google classrooms. All Harris County School District students have access to the HC Google Classrooms where assignments from their grade level or content area are housed.
“We are working diligently to ensure 100% of our students have access to these instructional materials,” said Dr. David Dennie, assistant superintendent of curriculum. Learning Packets for students are being distributed, as well as school-specific information, through a variety of methods.”
Paper copies of the learning packets are available at schools. Food distribution sites, and the Harris County School District Central Office.
The three options to obtain the learning packets are listed below:
1. To pick up paper copies at your homeschool, you must call the school and make an appointment to ensure materials are ready for pickup.
2. To pick up paper copies at a food distribution point, fill out the online request form at www.harris.k12.ga.us/learningpacket. Beginning Tuesday, March 17, the pre-ordered Learning Packets will be available at these locations from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. weekdays. Parents will be emailed or called when the materials are ready. Please note, at least one day is needed to prepare and deliver the order.
3. To schedule a pickup at the HCSD Central Office or discuss other avenues of obtaining Learning Packets, please call 706-628-4206, ext. 1211. The Central Office is located at 132 Barnes Mill Road, Hamilton, Ga.
