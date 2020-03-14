Harris County teachers develop learning packets for students during school closures

2. To pick up paper copies at a food distribution point, fill out the online request form at www.harris.k12.ga.us/learningpacket. Beginning Tuesday, March 17, the pre-ordered Learning Packets will be available at these locations from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. weekdays. Parents will be emailed or called when the materials are ready. Please note, at least one day is needed to prepare and deliver the order.