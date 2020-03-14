Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The annual rite of spring for golf won't happen this year. The Masters has been postponed until a later date because of the coronavirus. Augusta National did not indicate when the Masters would be played. That means there will be no golf at least for the next month. The Masters began in 1934 and only World War II has kept it from being played. This was the biggest shoe to drop for golf. The PGA Tour already canceled the next three events leading up to the Masters. Tiger Woods was to be going after his sixth green jacket.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Golf in the spring has been unchanged for 75 years with all roads leading to the Masters. And now there's no Masters, at least in April. Augusta National says the Masters has been postponed because of the coronavirus. The news left the world's best players unsure where and when they would tee it up next. The PGA Tour went from no fans to no players when it canceled The Players Championship and the next three events. The LPGA Tour has also postponed its next three events, including a major. And the next tournament on the European Tour schedule is in the south of Spain at the end of April.
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Major League Baseball is allowing players to go home a day after canceling spring training and postponing opening day by at least two weeks amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. After a meeting in Arizona on Friday that included baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, union head Tony Clark and their top aides, players were told they could remain at spring training, report to the team's home city or go to their own home. New York Yankees players decided as a group to remain at spring training camp in Tampa, Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed the franchise tag on disgruntled defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. The move guarantees him more than $19 million next season. But Ngakoue could refuse to sign the tender and try to force a trade. He announced earlier this month that he no longer wants to sign a long-term deal with Jacksonville. The 24-year-old Ngakoue has 37 1/2 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in four seasons. The speedy strip-sack specialist made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and was an alternate the past two seasons. He clearly outplayed his $3.84 million rookie contract.
UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR and IndyCar have postponed their weekend schedules at Atlanta Motor Speedway and St. Petersburg, Florida, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. NASCAR also postponed next week's race near Miami and IndyCar suspended the season through the end of April. The decision came less than 24 hours after both series said they would run this weekend without fans. The plan had been to restrict access to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel. There are no major sports scheduled anywhere in North America.
MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Miami Dolphins have decided not to pick up a contact option on center Daniel Kilgore. He’ll become a free agent next week. The person confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it hadn't been announced. Kilgore started 13 games for the Dolphins last season, when they ranked 27th in offense and went 5-11. The team is expected to have four new starters in the offensive line in 2020.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Major League Soccer is shutting down for 30 days because of the coronavirus, delaying the home opener for the expansion team co-owned by former England captain David Beckham. MLS Commissioner Don Garber says the decision was based on advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Public Health Agency of Canada and other public health authorities. Beckham and Jorge Mas co-own Inter Miami, which had been scheduled to play its home opener Saturday. MLS started its season on Feb. 29 and each of the 26 teams has played two league matches.