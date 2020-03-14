Homeless shelters in Columbus taking extra precautions during coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The House of Mercy in Columbus usually serves meals to the homeless, but the dozens who normally eat there were turned away Friday morning.
The House of Mercy is taking precautionary measures it feels are best for the organization during the coronavirus pandemic. There will be no more free meals for the foreseeable future.
Willie Wilson, a House of Mercy visitor, said he doesn’t know where his next meal will come from.
“I appreciate their concern for helping other people.,” said Wilson. “But when you got people out there on the streets that depend on this here, and you just give a moment’s notice, go to the news people. Let them put it on the news. Let the right authority come out and make an assessment so that everybody can know.’
Leadership at the organization said their top priority is the people who live in the facility. The meals are extra benefits that’s provided when able. The decision to stop providing the meals came down to deciding what’s best for the House of Mercy and the safest options for all.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.