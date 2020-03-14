Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will “most likely” be tested for the novel coronavirus, as questions swirl about why he, his top aides and his family aren't doing more to protect themselves and others after repeated exposure to COVID-19. Trump has now had multiple direct and indirect contacts with people who have tested positive for the pandemic virus, including at least three people at his Mar-a-Lago club. Trump on Friday declared a state of emergency as schools and workplaces across the country shuttered, flights were canceled and Americans braced for war against the threat.