Lee Co. District Attorney warns residents of price gouging
Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.
By Alex Jones | March 14, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT - Updated March 14 at 4:46 PM

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes is warning residents to keep an eye out for price gouging.

Price gouging involves raising prices for certain goods or services during a time of emergency.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency throughout the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hughes says that anyone participating in price gouging will be prosecuted.

D.A. Hughes says that his office is well-prepared to deal with price gougers as they had to deal with them a year ago following the March 3 tornadoes.

Anyone with knowledge of price gouging instances is asked to contact the D.A.'s office at 334-737-3446.

