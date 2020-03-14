LIST: Chattahoochee Valley candidates qualified for local elections in March and May

(WTVM) - Incumbents and challengers across the Chattahoochee Valley are gearing up for another election season.
Georgia voters will head to the polls for the presidential primary on Mar. 24.
Voters in different counties will cast ballots in local elections on the same day, while others will head back to the polls in May for some local elections.
We have a list of all of the candidates that have qualified to be on the ballots come election day.
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY
District Attorney
- Julia Slater, Incumbent
- Mark Jones
Judge of Superior Court
- Art Smith, Incumbent
- Gil McBride, Incumbent
- Bobby Peters, Incumbent
- Ron Mullins, Incumbent
- William Rumer, Incumbent
- Ben Land, Incumbent
- Maureen Gottfried, Incumbent
CLAY COUNTY
County Commissioner - District 3
- Sam Johnson, Incumbent
County Commissioner - District 4
- James Davenport, Incumbent
County Commissioner - District 5
- Ernest Jenkins, Incumbent
- Ronald “Ronnie” Walker
Clerk of Superior Court
- Patricia Thornton, Incumbent
Coroner
- Raymon “Trey” Crozier, Incumbent
Probate Judge
- Hannah Anderson
- Clay Bagwell
Tax Commissioner
- Bobbie Giles Brown, Incumbent
Board of Education - District 3
- Karen Kinsell, Incumbent
Board of Education - District 4
- Dwylan Glover, Incumbent
Board of Education - District 5
- Sam Thornton, Incumbent
- Melissa Daniels
HARRIS COUNTY
Clerk of Superior Court
- Stacy Haralson, Incumbent
Coroner
- Joe Weldon, Incumbent
Judge of Probate Court
- Thomas Lakes, Incumbent
Sheriff
- Mike Jolley, Incumbent
Tax Commissioner
- Vickie Jamerson, Incumbent
Chief Magistrate
- Jennifer Webb, Incumbent
County Commissioner - District 4
- Tom Carr
- Richie Grantham
- Bobby Irions
- Bob Allen
County Commissioner - District 5
- Susan Andrews, Incumbent
- Frank Dillard
Board of Education - District 1
- Shane Lipp, Incumbent
Board of Education - District 3
- Garnett Ray, Incumbent
Board of Education - District 4
- Scott Greene, Incumbent
Board of Education - District 6
- Steven Goodnoe, Incumbent
- Frank Parmer
MARION COUNTY
County Commissioner - At Large
- Bill Addison
- Marshall Fontaine
- Jamie McCardle
- Samuel Schiro
- Clifton Holloman
- Lance Scott
Clerk of Superior Court
- Joy Smith, Incumbent
Coroner
- Sam Way, Incumbent
Judge of Probate/Magistrate Court
- Heather Stuart, Incumbent
Sheriff
- Derrell Neal, Incumbent
- Micheal Kirby
County Surveyor
- Benjamin Singleton
Tax Commissioner
- Phyllis Blocker, Incumbent
- Rebecca McCardle
- Shondra Odom
County Commissioner - District 1
- Norman “Coach” Royal, Incumbent
County Commissioner - District 4
- George Neal, Incumbent
Board of Education - District 2
- Richard Brown
- Brandon Grier
- Raymond Hindle
Board of Education - District 3
- Jason Brown
Board of Education - District 4
- Leon Williams, Incumbent
MERIWETHER COUNTY
County Commission - District 2
- Mary Bray, Incumbent
- Rosla Plant
County Commission - District 4
- Nell Wilkins
- Kristian Ellis
Coroner
- Johnny Worley, Incumbent
Probate Judge
- John Rasnick, Incumbent
Sheriff
- Teresa “Terri” Moultrie
Tax Commissioner
- Catherine “Cat” Jenkins
- Tiffany Prather
Board of Education - District 2
- Leon Coverson, Incumbent
Board of Education - District 4
- Brad Smith, Incumbent
MUSCOGEE COUNTY
Columbus City Council - At Large
- John House, Incumbent
Columbus City Council - District 2
- Glenn Davis, Incumbent
Columbus City Council - District 4
- Elaine Gillispie
- Toyia Tucker
Columbus City Council - District 6
- R. Gary Allen, Incumbent
Columbus City Council - District 8
- Walker Garrett, Incumbent
Superior Court Clerk
- Danielle Forte, Incumbent
Coroner
- Buddy Bryan, Incumbent
Judge of Probate Court
- Marc D’Antonio, Incumbent
Sheriff
- Donna Tompkins, Incumbent
- Greg Countryman, current Muscogee County Marshal
- Mark Lajoye
- Pam Brown
Tax Commissioner
- Lula Huff, Incumbent
School Board - District 1
- Pat Hugley-Green, Incumbent
School Board - District 3
- Vanessa Jackson, Incumbent
- Sherrie Aaron
School Board - District 5
- Laurie McRae, Incumbent
School Board - District 7
- Cathy Williams, Incumbent
- Walter Taylor
State Court Judge
- Benjamin Richardson, Incumbent
Solicitor-General
- Suzanne Goddard, Incumbent
Municipal Court Judge
- Steven Smith, Incumbent
Municipal Court Clerk
- Reginald Thompson
QUITMAN COUNTY
County Commissioner - Post 1
- Jim Hayes, Incumbent
- Allen Forte
County Commissioner - Post 2
- Danny Blackmon, Incumbent
- Richard Baggett
Clerk of Superior Court
- Rebecca Fendley, Incumbent
Coroner
- Ivey Belflower, Incumbent
Probate Judge
- Matthew Self
Sheriff
- Billy Joe “BJ” Foster, Incumbent
- Charles Davis
- Robert Garrett
- Buddy Nolan
Tax Commissioner
- Melinda Ward, Incumbent
Board of Education - Chairperson
- Willie Anderson, Incumbent
Board of Education - District 1, Post 2
- Christi Green, Incumbent
Board of Education - District 2, Post 1
- Jimmy Eleby, Incumbent
RANDOLPH COUNTY
County Commissioner - District 2
- Jeff McCarter
- Tina Dence
- Elijah Hodge Jr.
County Commissioner - District 3
- Wesley Williams, Incumbent
County Commissioner - District 4
- Lamar White, Incumbent
- Jennifer Pearson
Clerk of Superior Court
- Kay Arnold-Goss
Coroner
- Rusty Chapman, Incumbent
Probate Judge
- Tony Thompson, Incumbent
Sheriff
- Eddie Fairbanks, Incumbent
- Mike Blanton
Tax Commissioner
- W. Brooke Hixon, Incumbent
Board of Education - District 2
- Dymple McDonald, Incumbent
Board of Education - District 3
- Rodney Burks, Incumbent
Board of Education - District 4
- Jack Fowler, Incumbent
Magistrate Judge
- Sarah Torbert, Incumbent
- Cassandra Flowers
STEWART COUNTY
County Commissioner - District 1
- Tyrone Nelson
- Randall Butts
County Commissioner - District 3
- Thomas Mayo
County Commissioner - District 5
- Arcola Scott, Incumbent
Clerk of Superior Court
- Mona Dudley
Coroner
- Sybil Ammons, Incumbent
Judge of Probate Court
- Jimmy Brazier, Incumbent
Sheriff
- Larry Jones, Incumbent
Tax Commissioner
- Kimberly Bass, Incumbent
Board of Education - District 1
- Kesha Nelson, Incumbent
Board of Education - District 5
- Thereatha Redding, Incumbent
Magistrate Judge
- George Ammons, Incumbent
SUMTER COUNTY
County Commission - District 1
- Clay Jones, Incumbent
County Commission - District 3
- William Reid
- Kenneth Hamilton
County Commission - District 5
- Thomas Jordan, Incumbent
- Jessie Smith Jr.
Clerk of Superior Court
- Cortisa Barthell
Coroner
- Greg Hancock, Incumbent
- Clifford Walton Jr.
Judge of Probate Court
- Stephanie Bennett, Incumbent
- Kimberly Page
Sheriff
- Phillip Daniel
- Eric Bryant
Chief Magistrate Court Judge
- Tracy Hall
- Crystal Cleveland
- Adrian Scarborough
TALBOT COUNTY
County Commission - District 4
- Franklin Holmes, Incumbent
County Commission - District 5
- Allen Biggs
- Larry Sparks
Clerk of Superior Court
- Penny Dillingham-Mahone, Incumbent
Coroner
- Clinton Cosby, Incumbent
- Rick Harris
Judge of Probate Court
- Danny Barron Sr.
- Andrew Hall
- Sherrell Terry
Sheriff
- Bobby Gates Sr.
Tax Commissioner
- Jamie Huff
School Board - District 1
- Quintella Carter, Incumbent
- Anton “Mudd” Turner
- Sallie “Sal” Howard
School Board - District 4
- Carlton Mahone Sr., Incumbent
School Board - District 5
- Harrison Couch, Incumbent
- Mildred Biggs
TROUP COUNTY
County Commission - District 4
- Morris Jones, Incumbent
- Donald Boyd
- Yvonne Lopez
County Commission - District 2
- Ellis Cadenhead, Incumbent
- Ken Ragan
- Andrew Moody
County Commission - District 3
- Lewis Davis Jr., Incumbent
- Synda Ogletree
- Cora Pleasant
Clerk of Superior Court
- Jackie Taylor, Incumbent
Coroner
- Brandon Adams
- Erin Hackley
Judge of Probate Court
- Debbie Wade, Incumbent
- Leslie Jones
Sheriff
- James Woodruff, Incumbent
- Jeremy Bolt
- Ricky Ward
Tax Commissioner
- Shane Frailey, Incumbent
Board of Education - District 2
- Frank Barnes
- Ferrell Blair
Board of Education - District 3
- Brandon Brooks, Incumbent
- Nick Simpson
Board of Education - District 5
- Catherine Hunt, Incumbent
- Tommy Callaway
Board of Education - District 6
- Joe Franklin, Incumbent
- Tripp Foster
Judge of State Court
- Wesley Leonard
- Kyle Lovejoy
- Luther Jones
Solicitor General
- Sandra Taylor, Incumbent
WEBSTER COUNTY
County Commissioner Chair
- Anthony Drew
- Darrell Holbrook
- Tony Kennedy
County Commissioner - District 1
- Ronald Brown
County Commissioner - District 4
- Jack Holbrook, Incumbent
Clerk of Superior Court
- Ami Rowland
- Chekeidra Crimes
Coroner
- Steven Hubbard
Probate/Magistrate Judge
- J.H. Jimmy Bankston, Incumbent
Sheriff
- Randy Dely, Incumbent
Tax Commissioner
- Marjorie Hine
School Board At Large Chair
- Linda Rogers, Incumbent
School Board - District 1
- Jimmie Johnson
School Board - District 4
- Donald Brown, Incumbent
