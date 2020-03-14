LIST: Chattahoochee Valley candidates qualified for local elections in March and May

By Alex Jones | March 14, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT - Updated March 14 at 2:30 PM

(WTVM) - Incumbents and challengers across the Chattahoochee Valley are gearing up for another election season.

Georgia voters will head to the polls for the presidential primary on Mar. 24.

Voters in different counties will cast ballots in local elections on the same day, while others will head back to the polls in May for some local elections.

We have a list of all of the candidates that have qualified to be on the ballots come election day.

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY

District Attorney

  • Julia Slater, Incumbent
  • Mark Jones

Judge of Superior Court

  • Art Smith, Incumbent
  • Gil McBride, Incumbent
  • Bobby Peters, Incumbent
  • Ron Mullins, Incumbent
  • William Rumer, Incumbent
  • Ben Land, Incumbent
  • Maureen Gottfried, Incumbent

CLAY COUNTY

County Commissioner - District 3

  • Sam Johnson, Incumbent

County Commissioner - District 4

  • James Davenport, Incumbent

County Commissioner - District 5

  • Ernest Jenkins, Incumbent
  • Ronald “Ronnie” Walker

Clerk of Superior Court

  • Patricia Thornton, Incumbent

Coroner

  • Raymon “Trey” Crozier, Incumbent

Probate Judge

  • Hannah Anderson
  • Clay Bagwell

Tax Commissioner

  • Bobbie Giles Brown, Incumbent

Board of Education - District 3

  • Karen Kinsell, Incumbent

Board of Education - District 4

  • Dwylan Glover, Incumbent

Board of Education - District 5

  • Sam Thornton, Incumbent
  • Melissa Daniels

HARRIS COUNTY

Clerk of Superior Court

  • Stacy Haralson, Incumbent

Coroner

  • Joe Weldon, Incumbent

Judge of Probate Court

  • Thomas Lakes, Incumbent

Sheriff

  • Mike Jolley, Incumbent

Tax Commissioner

  • Vickie Jamerson, Incumbent

Chief Magistrate

  • Jennifer Webb, Incumbent

County Commissioner - District 4

  • Tom Carr
  • Richie Grantham
  • Bobby Irions
  • Bob Allen

County Commissioner - District 5

  • Susan Andrews, Incumbent
  • Frank Dillard

Board of Education - District 1

  • Shane Lipp, Incumbent

Board of Education - District 3

  • Garnett Ray, Incumbent

Board of Education - District 4

  • Scott Greene, Incumbent

Board of Education - District 6

  • Steven Goodnoe, Incumbent
  • Frank Parmer

MARION COUNTY

County Commissioner - At Large

  • Bill Addison
  • Marshall Fontaine
  • Jamie McCardle
  • Samuel Schiro
  • Clifton Holloman
  • Lance Scott

Clerk of Superior Court

  • Joy Smith, Incumbent

Coroner

  • Sam Way, Incumbent

Judge of Probate/Magistrate Court

  • Heather Stuart, Incumbent

Sheriff

  • Derrell Neal, Incumbent
  • Micheal Kirby

County Surveyor

  • Benjamin Singleton

Tax Commissioner

  • Phyllis Blocker, Incumbent
  • Rebecca McCardle
  • Shondra Odom

County Commissioner - District 1

  • Norman “Coach” Royal, Incumbent

County Commissioner - District 4

  • George Neal, Incumbent

Board of Education - District 2

  • Richard Brown
  • Brandon Grier
  • Raymond Hindle

Board of Education - District 3

  • Jason Brown

Board of Education - District 4

  • Leon Williams, Incumbent

MERIWETHER COUNTY

County Commission - District 2

  • Mary Bray, Incumbent
  • Rosla Plant

County Commission - District 4

  • Nell Wilkins
  • Kristian Ellis

Coroner

  • Johnny Worley, Incumbent

Probate Judge

  • John Rasnick, Incumbent

Sheriff

  • Teresa “Terri” Moultrie

Tax Commissioner

  • Catherine “Cat” Jenkins
  • Tiffany Prather

Board of Education - District 2

  • Leon Coverson, Incumbent

Board of Education - District 4

  • Brad Smith, Incumbent

MUSCOGEE COUNTY

Columbus City Council - At Large

  • John House, Incumbent

Columbus City Council - District 2

  • Glenn Davis, Incumbent

Columbus City Council - District 4

  • Elaine Gillispie
  • Toyia Tucker

Columbus City Council - District 6

  • R. Gary Allen, Incumbent

Columbus City Council - District 8

  • Walker Garrett, Incumbent

Superior Court Clerk

  • Danielle Forte, Incumbent

Coroner

  • Buddy Bryan, Incumbent

Judge of Probate Court

  • Marc D’Antonio, Incumbent

Sheriff

  • Donna Tompkins, Incumbent
  • Greg Countryman, current Muscogee County Marshal
  • Mark Lajoye
  • Pam Brown

Tax Commissioner

  • Lula Huff, Incumbent

School Board - District 1

  • Pat Hugley-Green, Incumbent

School Board - District 3

  • Vanessa Jackson, Incumbent
  • Sherrie Aaron

School Board - District 5

  • Laurie McRae, Incumbent

School Board - District 7

  • Cathy Williams, Incumbent
  • Walter Taylor

State Court Judge

  • Benjamin Richardson, Incumbent

Solicitor-General

  • Suzanne Goddard, Incumbent

Municipal Court Judge

  • Steven Smith, Incumbent

Municipal Court Clerk

  • Reginald Thompson

QUITMAN COUNTY

County Commissioner - Post 1

  • Jim Hayes, Incumbent
  • Allen Forte

County Commissioner - Post 2

  • Danny Blackmon, Incumbent
  • Richard Baggett

Clerk of Superior Court

  • Rebecca Fendley, Incumbent

Coroner

  • Ivey Belflower, Incumbent

Probate Judge

  • Matthew Self

Sheriff

  • Billy Joe “BJ” Foster, Incumbent
  • Charles Davis
  • Robert Garrett
  • Buddy Nolan

Tax Commissioner

  • Melinda Ward, Incumbent

Board of Education - Chairperson

  • Willie Anderson, Incumbent

Board of Education - District 1, Post 2

  • Christi Green, Incumbent

Board of Education - District 2, Post 1

  • Jimmy Eleby, Incumbent

RANDOLPH COUNTY

County Commissioner - District 2

  • Jeff McCarter
  • Tina Dence
  • Elijah Hodge Jr.

County Commissioner - District 3

  • Wesley Williams, Incumbent

County Commissioner - District 4

  • Lamar White, Incumbent
  • Jennifer Pearson

Clerk of Superior Court

  • Kay Arnold-Goss

Coroner

  • Rusty Chapman, Incumbent

Probate Judge

  • Tony Thompson, Incumbent

Sheriff

  • Eddie Fairbanks, Incumbent
  • Mike Blanton

Tax Commissioner

  • W. Brooke Hixon, Incumbent

Board of Education - District 2

  • Dymple McDonald, Incumbent

Board of Education - District 3

  • Rodney Burks, Incumbent

Board of Education - District 4

  • Jack Fowler, Incumbent

Magistrate Judge

  • Sarah Torbert, Incumbent
  • Cassandra Flowers

STEWART COUNTY

County Commissioner - District 1

  • Tyrone Nelson
  • Randall Butts

County Commissioner - District 3

  • Thomas Mayo

County Commissioner - District 5

  • Arcola Scott, Incumbent

Clerk of Superior Court

  • Mona Dudley

Coroner

  • Sybil Ammons, Incumbent

Judge of Probate Court

  • Jimmy Brazier, Incumbent

Sheriff

  • Larry Jones, Incumbent

Tax Commissioner

  • Kimberly Bass, Incumbent

Board of Education - District 1

  • Kesha Nelson, Incumbent

Board of Education - District 5

  • Thereatha Redding, Incumbent

Magistrate Judge

  • George Ammons, Incumbent

SUMTER COUNTY

County Commission - District 1

  • Clay Jones, Incumbent

County Commission - District 3

  • William Reid
  • Kenneth Hamilton

County Commission - District 5

  • Thomas Jordan, Incumbent
  • Jessie Smith Jr.

Clerk of Superior Court

  • Cortisa Barthell

Coroner

  • Greg Hancock, Incumbent
  • Clifford Walton Jr.

Judge of Probate Court

  • Stephanie Bennett, Incumbent
  • Kimberly Page

Sheriff

  • Phillip Daniel
  • Eric Bryant

Chief Magistrate Court Judge

  • Tracy Hall
  • Crystal Cleveland
  • Adrian Scarborough

TALBOT COUNTY

County Commission - District 4

  • Franklin Holmes, Incumbent

County Commission - District 5

  • Allen Biggs
  • Larry Sparks

Clerk of Superior Court

  • Penny Dillingham-Mahone, Incumbent

Coroner

  • Clinton Cosby, Incumbent
  • Rick Harris

Judge of Probate Court

  • Danny Barron Sr.
  • Andrew Hall
  • Sherrell Terry

Sheriff

  • Bobby Gates Sr.

Tax Commissioner

  • Jamie Huff

School Board - District 1

  • Quintella Carter, Incumbent
  • Anton “Mudd” Turner
  • Sallie “Sal” Howard

School Board - District 4

  • Carlton Mahone Sr., Incumbent

School Board - District 5

  • Harrison Couch, Incumbent
  • Mildred Biggs

TROUP COUNTY

County Commission - District 4

  • Morris Jones, Incumbent
  • Donald Boyd
  • Yvonne Lopez

County Commission - District 2

  • Ellis Cadenhead, Incumbent
  • Ken Ragan
  • Andrew Moody

County Commission - District 3

  • Lewis Davis Jr., Incumbent
  • Synda Ogletree
  • Cora Pleasant

Clerk of Superior Court

  • Jackie Taylor, Incumbent

Coroner

  • Brandon Adams
  • Erin Hackley

Judge of Probate Court

  • Debbie Wade, Incumbent
  • Leslie Jones

Sheriff

  • James Woodruff, Incumbent
  • Jeremy Bolt
  • Ricky Ward

Tax Commissioner

  • Shane Frailey, Incumbent

Board of Education - District 2

  • Frank Barnes
  • Ferrell Blair

Board of Education - District 3

  • Brandon Brooks, Incumbent
  • Nick Simpson

Board of Education - District 5

  • Catherine Hunt, Incumbent
  • Tommy Callaway

Board of Education - District 6

  • Joe Franklin, Incumbent
  • Tripp Foster

Judge of State Court

  • Wesley Leonard
  • Kyle Lovejoy
  • Luther Jones

Solicitor General

  • Sandra Taylor, Incumbent

WEBSTER COUNTY

County Commissioner Chair

  • Anthony Drew
  • Darrell Holbrook
  • Tony Kennedy

County Commissioner - District 1

  • Ronald Brown

County Commissioner - District 4

  • Jack Holbrook, Incumbent

Clerk of Superior Court

  • Ami Rowland
  • Chekeidra Crimes

Coroner

  • Steven Hubbard

Probate/Magistrate Judge

  • J.H. Jimmy Bankston, Incumbent

Sheriff

  • Randy Dely, Incumbent

Tax Commissioner

  • Marjorie Hine

School Board At Large Chair

  • Linda Rogers, Incumbent

School Board - District 1

  • Jimmie Johnson

School Board - District 4

  • Donald Brown, Incumbent

