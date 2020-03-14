MCSD schools to remain open amid coronavirus concerns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Schools in Muscogee County will remain open as the district continues to prepare in response to the coronavirus.
The school district said public health officials have determined that students can continue to safely attend classes.
According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
“Available modeling data indicate that early, short to medium closures do not impact the epi curve of COVID-19 or available health care measures (e.g., hospitalizations). There may be some impact of much longer closures (8 weeks, 20 weeks) further into community spread, but that modelling also shows that other mitigation efforts (e.g., handwashing, home isolation) have more impact on both spread of disease and health care measures. In other countries, those places who closed school (e.g., Hong Kong) have not had more success in reducing spread than those that did not (e.g., Singapore).”
All district field trips, athletic events, and extracurricular activities have been cancelled from March 13 to April 5.
The Muscogee County School district will continue to monitor the spread of the coronavirus and closely follow recommendations of public health officials in response to the status of the virus and its affect on schools and the community
