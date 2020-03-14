Muscogee County schools close as a coronavirus precaution

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County schools will close as a coronavirus precaution.
The Muscogee County School District announced that schools will close Monday, March 16 through spring break April 5. School will resume on their normal schedules Monday, April 6.
The district said the plan presented in last week’s work session is being enacted and all school-based administrators and MCPEC employees will report to work as usual on Monday to ensure full execution of the district’s contingency plans.
