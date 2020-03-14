Suspect arrested for armed robbery at Taco Bell in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested for armed robbery at a Taco Bell restaurant in LaGrange.
The armed robbery happened Friday, March 13 at Taco Bell on New Franklin Road. Officers were dispatched to the restaurant at around 9:22 p.m.
37-year-old Travis Barnes is charged with armed robbery.
Upon arrival, officers were advised that an employee working the drive-thru window has been robbed at gunpoint. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police say the suspect was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe that was captured by the restaurant’s surveillance cameras. With the help of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Barnes was located at a residence in Smiths Station, Alabama and arrested.
Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department.
