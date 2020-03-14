Troup County Sheriff’s Office suspends all face-to-face inmate contact in response to coronavirus

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has suspended all face-to-face inmate contact in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The suspension includes all religious meetings and the DFACS family reunification room and in in effect until further notice.
The sheriff’s office said the only exception to the suspension will be attorney and inmate meetings which will take place in a secured meeting area.
According to the sheriff’s office, the inmate visitation building will remain open for on-site visits and additional cleaning measure are being implemented. As the situation changes, additional measures will be may be enforced.
