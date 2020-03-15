Backdoor Cold Front Coming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another warm & spring-like day for Sunday, with highs soaring into the lower 80s, and partly sunny skies. An incoming backdoor cold front could spark a spotty storm late this evening.
The cold front will stall over the area on Monday near or along Highway 80, and it will be a tale of two different forecasts for the Valley. South of the front, highs could approach 80 with partly sunny skies. North of the front, highs will struggle to get out of the 50s, with cloudy skies, and a few showers too!
The front retreats by Tuesday, and the rest of the work week looks very warm, with highs climbing into the mid-80s by Friday. A spotty storm is possible mid-week, but rain chances will remain low with a mix of sun & clouds.
Another front will bring a rain chance for next weekend.
