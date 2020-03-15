Ellerslie woman killed in five-vehicle crash near Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Ellerslie woman has died after an early morning five-vehicle crash near Montgomery.
The 2018 Toyota Corolla being driven by 29-year-old Margarita Bailey collided with a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country van on I-85 at approximately 6:00 a.m. on Mar. 15. The crash occurred to mile marker 16, approximately 2 miles east of Montgomery.
Bailey’s Corolla was then struck by a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe, 2013 Lincoln MKX and a 2012 Dodge Ram.
Bailey was pronounced dead on the scene. There is no word on any other injuries at this time.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are continuing to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.