Fire crews on scene of structure fire on Opelika Rd. in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Fire crews in east Alabama are currently on the scene of a structure fire on Opelika Rd. in Phenix City.
Ladonia and Smiths Station fire and EMS crews received the call to the structure in the 3700 block of Opelika Rd. just after 5:15 p.m.
Phenix City police are also currently on the scene.
There is no word at this time on any injuries or a cause of the fire.
News Leader 9 has a crew on scene working to learn more information.
