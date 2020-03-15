Man killed in crash near Notasulga

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Notasulga man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
According to Alabama State Trooper Michael Carswell, the crash happened at 11:53 p.m. on Alabama 120 near Pearson Road, about 10 miles west of Notasulga. Joey Wayne Nelson, 52, was killed when the 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer he was driving left the roadway and overturned.
Carswell said Nelson was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
State troopers continue to investigate.
