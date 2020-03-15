Piedmont Healthcare implementing higher level of safety restrictions for visitors

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Healthcare is implementing visitor restrictions at all 11 hospitals.
Piedmont Healthcare is implementing Level III restrictions which means that no more than two visitors will be allowed per patient and no children ages 13 and under - except those who are coming in for healthcare services.
To be allowed entry into a hospital, all visitors must pass a health screening which includes the following criteria:
- Visitors with fever, cough, sore throat or flu-like symptoms will not be admitted.
- Visitors displaying symptoms of other acute respiratory illness, as well as those who have traveled recently outside the United States, will not be admitted.
- Visitors who have had close contact with individuals who are known to be infected or suspected of being infected will not be admitted.
Visitors who are admitted will wear an armband or sticker to signify they have been screened.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly and we as a health system also must react rapidly to protect our patients and our employees,” said Piedmont Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Leigh Hamby, M.D. “Safety is at the center of our organization and we believe these steps are necessary to create the safest environment at our hospitals.”
Piedmont encourages the use of electronic devices to communicate with patients who are hospitalized.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.