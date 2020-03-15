WTVM Editorial 3-15-20: Coronavirus common sense

(WTVM) - As the coronavirus spreads through the United States, we need to stay alert to the dangers, but also remember not to overreact.
It’s natural to be worried, but panic gets us nowhere.
We are not helpless victims of this or any virus. Let’s focus on the positive and what we can do right now, today.
The best news is that children are at very low risk from the coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stress that practicing easy and common-sense hygiene actually works. Wash your hands with soap and hot water.
Here at the station, we’ve made hand sanitizer and antiseptic wipes readily available. Ask your workplace to provide those low-cost supplies, if they have not done so already.
Wipe down your work surfaces and home countertops frequently. And don’t forget to disinfect your computer and smartphone. Smartphones are well known incubators for germs.
If you are sick, stay home from work or school.
If you have an elderly or medically challenged relative living with you, make sure to protect them as much as possible. Put them in a separate room and only have one family member provide care.
The CDC says wearing face masks isn’t necessary, unless you are already sick. They’re more effective at keeping your germs to yourself and less effective in preventing sickness.
Always cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing. Avoid touching your face, especially your eyes, ears, nose and mouth.
Remember, too, there is fake coronavirus news out there. Someone recently used our news logo to push a fake story until we stopped it.
So, always go to the source: WTVM.com for the real story.
One truth is that the best health experts in the world are fast tracking trials on a vaccine, but it’s still probably more than a year away.
For now, we need to use our common sense, take precautions and also take comfort in the fact that every day we learn more about the coronavirus.
That expanding knowledge, along with good hygiene will help keep the vast majority of us safe and healthy.
General Manager Holly Steuart brings an editorial a week to WTVM. If you would like to respond to an editorial, e-mail your response to hsteuart@wtvm.com or write to:
