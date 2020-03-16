ADPH releases new guidelines as coronavirus cases increase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In response to the increasing number of positive coronavirus cases across the state, the Alabama Department of Public Health is making new recommendations.
The following recommendations have been made for public gatherings, food establishments, retail venues and businesses:
- No mass gatherings of 50 persons or more, or gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between participants (with exceptions noted below). This may include festivals, parades, assemblies, or sporting events.
- Senior adults or those with chronic health problems should avoid gatherings (outside of close family) of 10 or more persons, and should avoid travel by air, train or bus.
- For retail businesses, including restaurants, limit patronage at any one time to 50 percent of the normally allowable capacity. Restaurants should maintain a six-foot distance between tables.
- Public buildings should consider whether visitation may be limited. Hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are encouraged to implement visitation policies that protect vulnerable persons.
- All persons should consider whether out-of-state travel plans may be delayed or canceled.
- Participants in religious services or events, weddings, funerals, and family events should exercise prudence and maintain consistent six-foot distance between participants if possible.
ADPH says while workplaces should attempt to heed these recommendations, it is understood that exceptions may be needed for essential government functions, municipal and state legislative bodies, and health care facilities. It is suggested that electronic or video meetings in the workplace be utilized if possible.
As of Sunday evening, the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state of Alabama had risen to 22, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. During Monday’s news conference, Dr. Scott Harris said an employee with East Alabama Medical Center had tested positive for the respiratory virus.
State officials today also announced a new, toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256.
