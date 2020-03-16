Columbus police searching for missing man last seen on Morris Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing man.
Jordan Shepherd Dunn, 32, was last seen Thursday, March 12 in the 1700 block of Morris Road.
Dunn is 6’2” and weighs 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. Dunn may have several days’ growth of facial hair (beard and mustache).
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
