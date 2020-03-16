Columbus Recorder’s Court alters operations due to coronavirus concerns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Recorder’s Court will alter its operation due to coronavirus concerns.
Recorder’s Court will be closed to the general public beginning March 17 through May 1.
Court will be rescheduling and continuing all traffic and environmental court sessions that are scheduled during this timeframe. Court dates will be rescheduled at a minimum of 30 days from the original court date.
The new court dates will be mailed and made available on the Recorder’s Court website and all social media outlets. To receive notices electronically, citizens can email their full name, mailing address, contact number, citation number, and preferred email address to recorderscourt@columbusga.org.
To make citation payments, click here.
