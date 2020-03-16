Gov. Ivey to authorize agencies to implement telework

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey will authorize state agency directors to allow telework.
“Effective on Monday, March 16, I will be authorizing agency directors to implement telework, flexible work schedules and practice social distancing for the next three weeks,” Ivey tweeted Sunday.
As of Sunday evening, the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state of Alabama has risen to 22, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
