Health officials explain coronavirus testing in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Although there are no confirmed cases in Muscogee County as of now, officials do have the capability to test certain individuals.
Right now, testing capabilities are limited meaning only the severely sick should get tested. If you’re having difficulty breathing, that’s one sign you should call your doctor or local medical office to get screened to see if you qualify to be tested.
As of Monday at noon, there are 121 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus in Georgia. Officials said it would be foolish to think Columbus will not see a case.
“There’s probably a high likelihood that we will eventually have a case in Columbus,” Scott Hill, Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital’s CEO.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include coughing, difficulty breathing, and a fever.
“If you think you have symptoms, you should contact your primary care physician,” Hill said.
“Call first because if you are contagious, you don’t want to give it to anyone else,” said Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department.
But just because you’re experiencing one or more of these symptoms does not necessarily mean you will get tested.
“You can’t just come and say you want to be tested right now if you’re not symptomatic," Hill said. "We are testing symptomatic patients who meet the CDC. criteria.”
Once you are screened over the phone, doctors will determine if you qualify for testing. If you don’t have a primary care physician, there is a number you can call to talk to a trained nurse with Piedmont: 1-866-460-1119.
“Once the test is approved, we’re able to do the nasal swab, send it off, and it normally comes back anywhere from 2 to 3 days," Hill said.
Right now, hospitals including Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital and Martin Army Community Hospital, have the capability to test, sending the specimen to a state lab to actually be processed. But in the coming days, Kirkland said the Columbus Health Department will be opening a new testing facility for those qualifying for tests.
“So, it’s going to be a drive through, meaning we don’t want patients to have to get out of their car. So, we want to minimize the amount of exposure that other people are getting when these people come to get tested," Kirkland said.
It’s really vital right now to remember social distancing and practice common sense like washing your hands often.
News Leader 9 will bring you updates when drive through testing is available.
