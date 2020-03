“Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in-person courtroom proceedings have been suspended in Lee County until April 16. There are exceptions such as bond hearings and other proceedings related to protecting a person’s constitutional rights or otherwise deemed to be an emergency. The justice center is also limiting access and will not admit anyone who has been out of the country in the last 14 days or who has been in close contact with someone who has traveled outside the country in the last 14 days. This limit also extends to persons exhibiting symptoms of illness.”