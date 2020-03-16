Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

ELECTION 2020-ARIZONA-VOTING
Arizona election officials say primary will be safe
PHOENIX (AP) — Election officials in Arizona say they'll be prepared for Democrats to vote in their party's presidential primary Tuesday despite the unprecedented cloud of a global pandemic and pleas by public health officials to avoid unnecessary social interactions. Officials say they're worked around the clock to consolidate polling places, line up backup pollworkers or open emergency voting centers where people can cast a ballot early. In some areas, pollworkers will collect absentee ballots directly from cars so people don't have enter a public building to turn them in.
ELECTION 2020-WATCH
2020 Watch: How will the coronavirus change the elections?
NEW YORK (AP) — The Democrats' presidential nomination fight has been relegated to an afterthought as the U.S. grapples with a health crisis likely to grow exponentially in the coming weeks. That's even as Bernie Sanders fights for his political survival against a surging Joe Biden ahead of another set of high-stakes primaries Tuesday. And while an otherwise consequential week of Democratic primary politics may struggle to break through, the spotlight is on President Donald Trump and his ability to lead through a time of deep and growing upheaval. Trump's performance has been uneven at best. If he continues to struggle to protect America's health and economy, he'll also struggle to get reelected in November.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona schools to close for at least 2 weeks
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's governor and school superintendent are closing all schools statewide through at least March 27 as authorities rush to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus. Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman said they'll work with health officials to decide whether schools should remain closed longer. They made the decision as a growing number of school districts took their own actions to close down or extend their spring breaks. Hours earlier on Sunday, the state's top teachers union said it would like to see students stay home from school.
FIRST FALLEN POLICE OFFICER HONORED
First Phoenix police officer to die in line of duty honored
PHOENIX (AP) — The first Phoenix police officer to die in the line of duty has been honored. The Foundation of Retired Police Officers dedicated a historical marker Sunday at the gravesite of William Hazelton “Haze” Burch in the Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery. His original gravestone is being restored. Burch was fatally shot while trying to stop two men siphoning gasoline from a car on Feb. 5, 1925. The two suspects also were prosecuted in two other murders of law enforcement officers in Texas and Montana. Phoenix radio station KTAR reported that Burch’s grandson Frank Burch was at the dedication along with other members of the Burch family and many retired officers.
ARIZONA LEGISLATURE
Virus spread may force Arizona Legislature to adjourn early
PHOENIX (AP) — Widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus are forcing the Arizona Legislature's Republican leaders to consider drastic steps that could include shutting down the 2020 session early. House and Senate leaders will meet Monday to discuss a variety of options. They include a temporary shutdown; passing a basic “baseline” budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 and adjourning until later in the year; or quickly pushing through the current budget plan. House GOP Majority Leader Warren Peterson tells The Associated Press that those options and more are possible.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA WATERFALLS
Arizona tourist spot known for waterfalls temporarily closes
SUPAI, Ariz. (AP) — A popular tourist destination deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon is shutting down temporarily over concerns about the new coronavirus. The Havasupai Tribal Council announced over the weekend that it will suspend tourist operations on its reservation for 30 days, starting Monday. The reservation is known for its towering blue-green waterfalls that draw visitors from around the world. The tribe says tourists who had planned to be at the campgrounds or lodge during the closure can reschedule their trips for dates in 2021. The tribe says no cases of COVID-19 have been reported from the reservation.
ELECTION 2020-OLD-NEW AMERICA
Next primaries offer contrast between nation's past, future
CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio and Arizona are among the four states holding primaries Tuesday, and they represent different versions of America. Ohio is a largely white state that's barely growing its population and still looking to rebound from a decline in manufacturing. Arizona is a rapidly growing state where Latinos make up a third of the population. Ohio was once considered the country's ultimate swing state but is now trending Republican, while Arizona may finally be within Democrats' grasp. They'll hold primaries alongside Illinois and Florida in the next round of the Democratic primary contest.
ELECTION 2020-DEBATE
'Bigger than any one of us': Biden, Sanders tackle pandemic
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders sought at the Democratic debate to cast themselves as best-positioned to lead the nation through a global pandemic. They united Sunday night in their criticism of President Donald Trump's response to the fast-moving coronavirus but diverged in how they would confront the spiraling public health and economic crisis. Biden appeared determined to keep his focus on the general election. Biden committed for the first time to select a woman as his running mate if he becomes the Democratic nominee. After Biden's announcement, Sanders said he would “in all likelihood” do the same.