LIST: Closures and postponements in East Alabama amid coronavirus outbreak

(WTVM) - The local government, businesses, and organizations are taking precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
There are multiple event postponements and closures throughout East Alabama as a safety measure.
See closures and postponements below:
Covington Community Game Night in Opelika - Postponed
Cornhole on the Square in Opelika -Postponed
I Count Cookout in Opelika-Postponed
All Auburn Parks and Recreation - Closed through at least March 28
All Auburn Public Library programs- Canceled through at least March 28
