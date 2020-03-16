Muscogee County School District providing meals to students during school closures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District will extend alternate meal services for students during school closures due to coronavirus concerns.
Meals will be available Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 27. Meals will be available to all children enrolled in any K-12 educational setting and available through a grab-and-go service.
Meals will be provided each day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and students must be present to receive a meal.
Meals will be provided at the following sites:
• Baker Middle School
• Carver High School
• J.D. Davis Elementary School
• Dawson Elementary School
• Double Churches Middle School
• Fox Elementary School
• Key Elementary School
Buses will also deliver meals to the following sites from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Elizabeth Canty Apartments
• Chase Homes
• Eagle Trace Apartments
• Kendrick High School (front of school area)
• Warren Williams Apartments
• Whisperwood Apartments
• Wilson Apartments
Muscogee County Schools will be closed March 16 through April 5.
