N.C. man arrested for rape and sodomy of a minor in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A North Carolina man was arrested Sunday for sex crimes involving a minor.
23-year-old Kyrie Reshod King of Fayetteville, North Carolina is charged with second-degree rape and sodomy.
The arrest stems from an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported February 3, 2020. The victim, a female juvenile, reported being sexually assaulted at an Auburn residence by a distant family member.
King was identified as a suspect during the investigation into the incident. He was arrested by members of the US Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force on March 2 in Fayetteville. King waived extradition to Alabama and was taken into custody by Auburn police.
He was transported to the Lee County Jail where he was held on a $35,000 bond. The case remains under investigation.
