New trial granted for man convicted of rape, murder in Columbus in 1977

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man convicted of raping and murdering a Columbus woman over 40 years ago will get a new trial.
The Supreme Court of Georgia granted Johnny Lee Gates a new trial based on new DNA evidence.
In 1977, Gates was sentenced to death for killing 19-year-old Katharina Wright. Gates was later resentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after the state agreed to remove the death penalty following a mistrial on the question on intellectual disability.
The local NAACP held a news conference Monday demanding Gates be released from jail.
"On Friday, every single judge on the Georgia Supreme Court agreed with Judge John Allen that Mr. Gates deserves a new trial,” said Dr. L.K. Penndelton, president of the Columbus NAACP. “That is because of the exculpatory DNA evidence that was discovered in his case that shows Mr. Gates is an innocent man. On behalf of the citizens of Muscogee County, we respectfully ask District Attorney Julius Slater to now drop all charges against Mr. Johnny Lee Gates and release him.”
No date has been given for the new trial.
