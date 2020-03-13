Springtime Vibes Running High

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A wedge of cooler air will try to push its way farther across north & central Georgia this morning, but most of us in the Valley will not manage to see much of a cooldown. In the northern edge of our area, you are more likely to see highs topping out in the mid-upper 60s today, but for the rest of us, 70s will be the more likely scenario. Not as warm as the weekend though regardless of where you are!
Spring-like weather continues this week (bearing in mind the first day of spring is on Thursday!) with warm afternoons and mild mornings—highs once again surging into the 80s by mid-week. Rain chances still don’t look overly impressive, but we’ll keep a 10-20% chance of isolated showers in the forecast today and tomorrow. A disturbance moving through on Wednesday will bring up rain & thunderstorm coverage ever so slightly (30-40%), but overall we still won’t be dealing with the dominant wet pattern we saw late February into early March. A stronger cold front looks to be in the cards for us this weekend, putting temperatures back to more seasonable levels by Sunday and next Monday. Before the cooldown though, some more storms are possible Saturday after a dry Thursday and Friday.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.