Springtime Vibes Running High

Spring-like weather continues this week (bearing in mind the first day of spring is on Thursday!) with warm afternoons and mild mornings—highs once again surging into the 80s by mid-week. Rain chances still don’t look overly impressive, but we’ll keep a 10-20% chance of isolated showers in the forecast today and tomorrow. A disturbance moving through on Wednesday will bring up rain & thunderstorm coverage ever so slightly (30-40%), but overall we still won’t be dealing with the dominant wet pattern we saw late February into early March. A stronger cold front looks to be in the cards for us this weekend, putting temperatures back to more seasonable levels by Sunday and next Monday. Before the cooldown though, some more storms are possible Saturday after a dry Thursday and Friday.