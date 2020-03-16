Suspect arrested in 2017 murder on 24th St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in a 2017 shooting that left a man dead in Columbus.
Labrandon Brown was arrested March 13, 2020 and is charged with murder.
The shooting happened April 30, 2017 in the 1400 block of 24th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered Lavonta Thomas suffering from gunshot wounds.
Thomas was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital where he passed away.
Investigation into the murder led to an arrest warrant for Brown being obtained in June 2017.
Brown was booked into the Muscogee County Jail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, March 20 at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.