Troup Co. confirms first case of COVID-19 coronavirus, Georgia Dept. of Public Health says

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed that Troup County has its first positive test of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
District 4 Public Health officials say they have 12 confirmed cases in their service area, one of which is now confirmed in Troup County.
District 4 Public Health of the Georgia DPH serves Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Fayette, Heard, Henry, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson counties.
