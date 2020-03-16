Troup Co. confirms first case of COVID-19 coronavirus, Georgia Dept. of Public Health says

Troup Co. confirms first case of COVID-19 coronavirus, Georgia Dept. of Public Health says
File photo. (Source: WOIO)
By Alex Jones | March 15, 2020 at 8:24 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 8:34 PM

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed that Troup County has its first positive test of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

District 4 Public Health officials say they have 12 confirmed cases in their service area, one of which is now confirmed in Troup County.

District 4 Public Health of the Georgia DPH serves Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Fayette, Heard, Henry, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson counties.

This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest updates.

There are now 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in District 4 Public Health which includes 1 confirmed case in Troup...

Posted by District 4 Public Health on Sunday, March 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.