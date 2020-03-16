Visitation policy changes at Columbus nursing home in response to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With COVID-19 recently declared a national emergency, the centers for medicare and medicaid services restricted visitation at nursing homes after learning seniors with multiple conditions are at higher risk of contracting the virus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), those who are at higher risk are older adults and people who have chronic illnesses like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease. One mother said she was going to visit her son Saturday at Magnolia Manor in Columbus when she learned about the new restrictions.
“I didn’t think to call before I came because I usually just get ready to come up here. And I knew about the quarantines elsewhere, but I didn’t know about it here,” said Clara Reddick.
Magnolia Manor has been monitoring all available information on preventing COVID-19 from entering its facilities and are currently restricting visitation until further notice. Magnolia Manor is making exceptions for families who have loved-ones who are terminally ill. They will be screening and taking the temperature of those visitors as well as employees before entering the building.
“Our visitors are being screened, our employees are too. They’re required to sign in daily. They’re also required to fill out a survey where they can indicate if they have any illnesses," said Daron Butler.
Reddick said she’s happy to know her son is being protected from contracting the virus.
“It makes me feel great that they are doing this because you don’t know where all these people are coming fro. So, they are being protective," said Reddick.
Magnolia Manor senior living is encouraging families to stay in touch with their loved ones by calling them, face-timing them, and writing letters.
