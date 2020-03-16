Warmer Temperatures & Lower Rain Chances This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a cool day in spots across the Valley, we will see temperatures warming to the upper 70s and lower 80s tomorrow, with low to mid 80s for the middle and end of the week. Rain coverage looks fairly low in the coming days with the highest coverage on Tuesday north of Highway 80 (our northern tier of counties). Overall, we’re looking at a 10-30% coverage for Tuesday and Wednesday with dry weather building back in on Thursday and Friday. For the weekend, look for a higher coverage of rain and storms on Saturday (around 50%) with lingering showers into Sunday. Temperatures will cool back down on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s - and look for similar numbers as we start off next week.