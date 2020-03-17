City of Valley announces closures due to coronavirus pandemic

By Olivia Gunn | March 16, 2020 at 8:21 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 8:21 PM

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Valley announced several closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The closures will be in effect March 18 through April 3.

View the changes below:

  • Valley Community Center- Closed
  • Valley Senior Center-Closed- Homebound meals will be delivered to those currently receiving them. Those who eat at the center each day should call Melissa at 334-756-5256 or the community center at 334-756-5290 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to arrange to pick up their meals or have them delivered.

