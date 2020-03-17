Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen near Apache Dr.

Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen near Apache Dr.
Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen near Apache Dr. (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn | March 17, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT - Updated March 17 at 11:24 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

16-year-old Eddie Lee Leavell was last seen March 4 near Apache Drive.

Eddie is 5′9″ and weighs 190 pounds. He has black eyes and brown hair. Eddie was last seen wearing gray shorts and a white t-shirt. He has a ponytail and his hair is shaved on both sides.

Anyone with information on Eddie’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.