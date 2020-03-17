Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen near Apache Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen.
16-year-old Eddie Lee Leavell was last seen March 4 near Apache Drive.
Eddie is 5′9″ and weighs 190 pounds. He has black eyes and brown hair. Eddie was last seen wearing gray shorts and a white t-shirt. He has a ponytail and his hair is shaved on both sides.
Anyone with information on Eddie’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
