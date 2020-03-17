CSU moves to online instruction for the remainder of the semester

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University (CSU) will move to online instruction for all courses for the remainder of the semester due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
CSU is part of the 26 institutions of the University System of Georgia (USG) which will all transition to online courses.
Students are not allowed to return to campus until they receive permission from their instruction.
Residence halls will be closed with the exception of students who can’t return home or who cannot find housing elsewhere. Students will receive instructions from campus leaders on when they can return to campus.
Institutions will remain open with minimal staff on-site. USG will give guidance to campus on refunds, housing, dining, and other services.
