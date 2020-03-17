East Alabama businesses feeling the impact of COVID-19

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - As the public is urged to practice social distancing, many local businesses like restaurants and retailers are suffering as the numbers of customers dwindle.
These businesses are trying to adapt by changing their business models, relying on deliveries and drive-thru service, but they’re asking people to shop and eat local, buy gift cards, and try and keep these neighborhood businesses afloat in the coming weeks.
As the number of cases of the coronavirus increase throughout the U.S., the number of customers for many local businesses dwindle.
“Today, we’ve had literally two people come in,” said Valerie Smith, the owner of Southern Crossing in downtown Opelika.
Business owners throughout the area shared there’s a lot of uncertainty for them right now as they try and maneuver through this and keep their businesses afloat.
“I’m having to pretty much rewrite my business plan,” said Sarah Barnett Gill, the owner of Mama Mocha’s.
For Barnett Gill’s coffee shop, rewriting that plan means no cash, no physical contact with customers, relying on grab-and-go style drinks, and asking people to buy gift cards.
“It’s going to be a very special gift card that I hand write to you and mail to your home,” she said. “You can bring it to either location after all this mess is over. It’s a way to get money to us.”
At O-Town, they’ve closed the inside of the building and are now drive-thru only.
“We’re taking extra steps in how we’re handling people’s money and credit cards,” said Christopher George, the owner of O-Town. “We’re changing gloves almost between each transaction.”
At Southern Crossing, they’re offering free delivery, curbside pickup, Facetime shopping, online shopping and more.
“Please just keep us in mind, and all small businesses,” Smith said. “If it’s something you’re going to do anyway, if you’re going to go online anyway, know that small businesses are going to hurt more than box stores from this.”
These local businesses are urging everyone to be safe and to practice social distancing but to also support your neighbors.
“Supporting local businesses is important,” George said. “We employ high school students, college students. Me and my wife survive off this business.”
Smith agreed.
“Small businesses are your next door neighbors. We all live and work in your community,” she said. “We’re all directly affected by all of this going on.”
Gill said this is the time for the community to come together.
“Just love each other, dang,” she said. “Just be good to each other. Right now, our community needs us more than ever.”
