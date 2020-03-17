House of Mercy in Columbus to impose quarantine of residents as a coronavirus precaution

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The House of Mercy in Columbus will impose a quarantine of its residents as a coronavirus precaution beginning Friday, March 20.
The quarantine begins at 9 a.m. and will end at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 2 unless additional guidance is provided. The quarantine is based on the guidance from the president of the United States, the governor of Georgia, and mayor of Columbus.
The quarantine will consist of the following:
Residents will not leave the property
House of Mercy will not pick up or accept any items from donors (food, clothing, furniture, etc.)
Residents will not interface with nonresidents
Residents will keep all areas clean daily
Residents who work will be able to work, but will be self evaluated daily for the protocols established by the CDC
